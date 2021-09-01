The main campground in Frontenac State Park is receiving a major upgrade: a brand new shower and bathroom building. Construction started mid-July and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
“Our original bathroom building, complete with showers, was installed in 1967 and maintained by the staff,” Jake Gaster, Frontenac park manager, said. “It was old and we have been looking at upgrading it since 1993. With more state bonded money, we were able to start the project now.”
The old building was demolished mid-July and a foundation was laid for the new one shortly after. A walking trail detour has been set up due to construction.
“This building is a significant upgrade from our previous building. It's got more showers and four bathrooms,” Gaster said. “We think it’s going to be really, really lovely.”
Park staff are currently waiting for the arrival of more construction materials, which have been delayed due to COVID-19 manufacturer backups. However, Gaster is hopeful that the building will be done by the end of 2021.
Campers should be aware that until construction is completed, there will be no flush toilets or showers.
“We have vault toilets working, so all camp goers are welcome to keep visiting the park this season,” Gaster said. “We are excited to continue to offer great service now and in the future.”
More information
For construction and campground updates, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/park.html?id=spk00160#homepage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.