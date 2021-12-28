Start the year outdoors with a New Year’s Day self-guided hike, ski or snowshoe.
First Day Hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome in the New Year with friends and family. For the young at heart, come enjoy the natural playground or sledding hill.
Frontenac State Park’s miles of trails range from easy to difficult. All ages and abilities are welcome. Bring your own skies, snowshoes or sled. Campfire, hotdogs, s’mores and hot chocolate available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the picnic shelter of the park.
Hikes are free, but park entrance fees apply. Vehicles need to display a valid MN State Park Permit upon entering the park. Please stop by the office or purchase beforehand: $7 one-day permit, $35 year-round permit.
The event is sponsored by the Frontenac State Park Association.
