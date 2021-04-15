Red Wing Arts is announcing the first annual Treasures on the Trail. It is the perfect reason to explore Red Wing’s trails the week of Earth Day.
The community is alive with creativity and through Treasures on the Trail, friends and family members of all ages are encouraged to connect with nature.
This year, Frank and Bell Barr, long time fairy home builders of The Faerie House, have been commissioned by Red Wing Arts to build 33 fairy homes that will be placed along Red Wing trails. Let the fairies be your guide as you search for one of their whimsical homes hidden in plain sight. Once found, the fairies have granted permission to relocate their house to your home. Yes really, take it home. If you are not the lucky one who finds the treasure, fairy houses will be on sale at Red Wing Arts, open from noon to four p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Event details
When: Sunday, April 18 through Saturday, April 24
Helpful Hunt Information:
Each day three to five fairy houses will be placed on one trail. Clues will be posted on the Red Wing Arts social media pages each day.
Red Wing trail information can be found on the Red Wing Visitor and Convention Bureau’s website.
The Fairies want you to be safe so you won’t have to climb or “go out on a limb” to find their houses.
Share your treasure trove of discoveries while on your hunt. Use #treasuretrailrwa on social media so Red Wing Arts can share your photos.
For more information about Treasures on the Trail, visit the Red Wing Arts website.
