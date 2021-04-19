The Goodhue County Historical Society is celebrating Earth Day by hosting a history break dedicated to Red Wing's evidence of medieval climatic anomaly on Wednesday, April 21 at 12:00 p.m.
The event's description reads: "It is easy these days to feel overwhelmed by how much change is going on, and how fast things seem to be changing. Adapting to change is, however, the evolutionary hallmark of our species, and archeology provides countless, diverse examples of past changes that humans have encountered, and thrived through. One such example, and one of local significance in Red Wing, is a complex set of environmental and cultural changes which occurred between around 800 and 1400 CE. Current research is revealing evidence of significant climatic shifts happening at the same time as major cultural shifts, resulting in transformed cultures in a transformed landscape."
Dr. Ron Schirmer, a professor of anthropology at Minnesota State University Mankato, will be leading the discussion about Red Wing's regional evidence and how it relates to different changes among the Late Woodland, Silvernale and Oneota peoples.
Join the program on Zoom using this link the day of the event: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83095858227
