National Library Week is April 3-9 and Ellsworth is celebrating by holding a tote bag giveaway.
“We will be giving away multiple bags. Guests can enter to win every time they visit the library [next week],” program coordinator Caroline Herfindahl said. “We will also have a special treat for children that visit, although they are eligible to enter to win the tote bags too.”
Winners will be announced on April 12.
For more information, visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org.
