An outdoor book reading, reception and discussion are planned Friday, June 25, for “Coming Out Together - The ‘How We Did It’ Guidebook.”

The free, public event will be at 7 p.m. near the North Studios at the Anderson Center.

“Coming Out Together” is the story of the Parents and Friends of Lesbian and Gay Chapter in Red Wing. Writers Christina M. Cavitt and Geni Cavitt, who helped PFLAG members of the Red Wing chapter tell their story, will be present for the reading.

“Community members who lived this history” also will share their stories with the audience, Anderson Center Development Director Adam Wiltgen.

Founded in 1994, the initial Red Wing PFLAG group included people from Red Wing, Lake City, Northfield and Prescott who “came together to face down fear, ignorance, prejudice and their own personal demons to advocate acceptance and equality for their gay and lesbian children,” Wiltgen said.

“Initially, fearing negative reactions from the more hostile members of their community, they met in secret.”

One member explained, “We didn’t want to create a ‘How To Do It’ guidebook. Rather, we set out to tell our experiences in how we did it.

“We love this community – we love the people,” the member added. “We want to help other parents not to go through what we went through. It was only difficult because we didn’t understand the topic. Maybe this will make their way a little easier.”

Registration is encouraged but not required, Wiltgen said. Attendees who register will be e-mailed event updates and be given priority for admission to the rain site, which has a capacity limit – the historic Tower View Barn. That decision will be made at least two hours prior to start time via email and social media.

Face coverings will be required. To request ASL interpretation contact Stephanie@andersoncenter.org or call 651-388-2009 in advance. The event is made possible by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.