Goodhue County 4-H’s Arts In program is back after a year hiatus because of the pandemic.
Arts In is a fun “performing arts experience for youth interested in acting, music, costume design or technical elements of a theatre performance,” according to the flyer.
Youth who have completed grades 3-13 can participate as performers, musicians and/or technicians.
All participants will have a role in a musical show, which they will prepare over three days of rehearsals. The cast then performs live at the Goodhue County Fair Aug. 10-14.
“County fairgoers love seeing all the kids perform,” Lanny Reese, director of the program, said.
The earliest record of Arts In for Goodhue County is from 1997, in which the performers did “Grease.”
“This year's performance is called ‘Life is a highway,’” Reese said. “It is about a movie star that comes to a small town that does not enjoy new people coming to town. At the end the town learns to embrace people from outside and everyone becomes friends.”
Register now
It’s not too late to register. Anyone interested in participating can register by Friday, July 16, with the Goodhue County 4-H at 651-385-3100 or mnext-goodhue@umn.edu.
