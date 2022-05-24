Grab a camera and box of tissues because the Goodhue High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 6:30 p.m. on June 3 in Gym 1. No tickets are required.
“The class motto is ‘The best way to predict your future is to create it’ by Abraham Lincoln,” principal Michele Rehder said.
56 students are participating in the ceremony and the annual car parade afterward at 7:30 p.m.
Ceremonial speakers include:
Superintendent Evan Gough
Principal Michele Rehder
Students Darby Miller and Kameron Zetah
Staff member Allison Rothmeier
Madisen Betcher will be honored as class valedictorian and Alandra Hinsch as salutatorian.
The class flower is a white rose.
For more information, visit the Goodhue High School’s website.
