Council to discuss recall petitions
During the Red Wing City Council meeting the council will be presented with recall petitions for members Andy Klitzke, Laurel Stinson and Council President Becky Norton. The council can either pass a motion to decline calling a special recall election for Klitzke, Norton and Stinson on the basis that the grounds for recall in the petition are insufficient to constitute malfeasance or nonfeasance on the part of the members or adopt the resolution calling for a special recall election.
The City Council will meet virtual at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24. The meeting can be watched live on Channel 6, accessed by phone at 415-655-0001 (when prompted enter code 182 118 7232 and password 2021) or joined via the city’s Webex link.
History Break: Eisenhower Bridge of Valor
This virtual history break hosted by the Goodhue County Historical Society will cover the design of the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor. City Engineer Jay Owens will talk about the design and share stories about the years of construction. The free event will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. The meeting can be joined via Zoom.
COVID-19 memorial
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, a memorial honoring the more that 7,400 Minnesotans who died due to COVID will be held at the Central Park Bandshell. This time will be dedicated to reflecting on loss, honoring essential workers and healing the community. The event is being hosted by Red Wing Arts.
Concert in the park
Acclaimed blues singer Annie Mack will be performing 7-8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at the Central Park Bandshell. Mack’s bio says she is “a soulful singer and unflinching songwriter who writes from the gut and demands your attention. Raised in North Minneapolis and currently living in Rochester, Annie Mack grew up in the 80s, influenced by the rich Twin Cities music scene.”
More information about the performance and other Concert in the Park events can be found at Red Wing Arts’ website.
Christmas in May
The Holiday Stroll presents Christmas at the Aces. The event is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Holiday Stroll. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Activities include:
Shop Red Wing Downtown Main Street Partners from Friday, May 21 to Friday, May 28. Keep receipts because each receipt is a ticket to chances at prizes including three Red Wing Bundle Boxes.
Everyone attending the Aces game gets a can koozie while supplies last.
There will be a Downtown Red Wing t-shirt toss.
A special guest will throw out the first pitch.
Fun for the kids: Submit a Christmas at the Aces coloring sheet for a chance to win a baseball signed by the Aces players and to play “wrap your favorite Holiday Stroll character relay race.”
Purchase a Holiday Stroll 50/50 raffle ticket. Each ticket purchased is another entry into the Bundle Box Drawing. The goal is to give away $5,000 the night of the Holiday Stroll in November.
