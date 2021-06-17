Car show
The Father’s Day Car Show is back. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, vehicles ranging from cars and trucks to off road vehicles and motorcycles will be on display at Third and Bush streets in Red Wing. It is suggested that participants bring a donation for the Red Wing Area Food Shelf. The event is sponsored by Phantoms Motor Club. For more information, visit the Phantoms website.
Tony Cuchetti performs
Local musician Tony Cuchetti will play a complimentary concert at Falconer Vineyards Winery and Cidery on Father’s Day (Sunday). Cuchetti will be singing and playing his guitar in the vineyard from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Falconer Vineyards Winery and Cidery website.
Wood slice animal painting
Adults are invited to enjoy a quiet adults-only hour in Ellsworth’s East End Park 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature the art project of wood slice animal painting.
From 11 a.m. to noon children are invited to join and create their own painting. Attendees of this free event will be asked to socially distant.
For more information, visit the Ellsworth Library website.
A world of whiskey
The St. James Hotel, in partnership with West End Liquor, will host an evening to celebrate the finest whiskeys from around the world. The event 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, will focus on whiskeys and food pairings. Travel to eight stations to savor the finest pours with small culinary delights.
The cost is $65 per person plus tax and service charge. For more information, visit the St. James Hotel website.
Poetry reading at the Depot Gallery
From 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, poets Susan Stevens Chambers, Micki Blenkush and Scott Lowery Vogel will share poems written for the annual Poet Artist Collaboration. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Red Wing Arts website.
