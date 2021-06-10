Children's book signing
Author Sharon K. Henry from Northfield will be at Fair Trade Books in Red Wing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Henry is the author of two books: "Good Day, Sad Day, Same Day: A Day with My Mommy Who Has Bipolar Disorder" and "Just Fishing."
Lake Pepin Pride
The small town of Stockholm is holding its first pride event to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Events will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, June 11
The Flyway Film Festival will host a screening of the documentary “Gay Chorus Deep South.” The movie will begin at 8:45 p.m. at Liberty Tree Farm and gates open at 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Saturday, June 12
- Lake Pepin Pride in Stockholm Park will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be music, performances, vendors, family art projects and more throughout the park.
- A Strawberry Social Pride Gala will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the WideSpot Performing Arts Center. Organizers are encouraging everyone to come as living art. Participants can wear whatever they want in a fancy gala theme where gender is not relevant. The bar will be open.
- To Stockholm, Thanks for Everything, XO Malibu: Join Malibu Casey and her drag performers for a night of singing, dancing and classic music. Tickets are available at the WideSpot’s website: widespotperformingarts.org.
Sunday, June 13
Donuts and Drag from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humble Moon Saloon in Stockholm. There will be live music from Eva & The Garden
Poetry reading at the Depot Gallery
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, poets Molly Blumhoefer, Ken McCullough, D.E. (Doug) Green and Steven R. Vogel will share poems written for the annual Poet Artist Collaboration.
