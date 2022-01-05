The town of Stockholm has a population of 79 people when everyone is home. Despite being smaller than most high school graduating classes, local residents threw a huge party celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
The Lake Pepin Pride festivities ran the weekend of June 11-13. Jennifer Lindahl had the idea to host a celebration or parade in May. Lindahl said during the monthlong planning process.
“It's sort of a whirlwind, I can't even pinpoint how it started,” she said. “I had an idea, and I went to Alan who owns the pie shop and the general store.”
Together Lindahl and Alan Nugent began to work on planning a local event for Pride Month. As the duo planned and spoke with community members about Pride, it began to grow.
“I reached out to some artists, and I reached out to some friends and jumped on board to help plan,” Lindahl said.
Stockholm has a large LGBTQ+ community, so Lindahl was surprised that an event like this hadn’t been held in the past. Lindahl was not the only person excited for the event.
“I've been stopped on the street, gas stations, stores, walking. I've been stopped, I've been called and messaged by locals saying how grateful they are that this is being planned and this is happening,” she said.
In the weeks leading up to the event, Lindahl told a reporter, “I hope that it's going to be a lot of locals, that’s really the goal is that it's a community event. Although, we’re a tourist community so our community does stretch our arms open to the Twin Cities as well.”
Lindahl’s hopes came true. On the sunny day of Saturday, June 12, the town’s streets were lined with parked cars. Stockholm residents could be seen leaving their homes, often with a group of friends from out of town, to walk down to the park where the main event was happening.
And Lindahl was right about Stockholm being a great place for visitors; participants included people from neighboring communities, the Twin Cities, and even California.
While the inaugural Pride celebration was being planned, numerous people approached Nugent and Lindahl, asking to help plan the 2022 event.
