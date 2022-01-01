The second Amtrak passenger train from St. Paul to Chicago received the go-ahead after getting $10 million in state funding approved by legislators in June.
“I’ve received quite a bit of feedback about a possible second train between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Chicago, and much of it has been positive,” state Sen. Mike Goggin said. “No matter what one thinks of the train, southeast Minnesota will definitely benefit from the rail infrastructure improvements, including signal upgrades.”
The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Service will add daily round trip rides with a stop in Red Wing and could carry 124,000 persons each year.
State funding is the final piece to give the project a green light on construction and will be added to the federal government, Wisconsin and Amtrak funding for the $53.3 million overall project cost.
Wisconsin is contributing $6.2 million, Amtrak will be spending $5 million and the federal government awarded a $31.8 million grant last year to the project.
“This investment in passenger rail expansion will boost travel and tourism while expanding economic growth across our region,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a news release. “I’m proud to have helped secure the federal grant to make it happen, and I will continue pushing for additional resources to improve our state’s transportation infrastructure.”
The construction timetable is currently unknown, but the Great River Rail Commission has stated that the train could be fully operational by 2024.
Benefits
Family-friendly travel
Affordable
Convenient and easy
Virtually weatherproof – not a lot of delays due to storms
Environmentally friendly
Next steps
According to the Great River Rail Commission, the train has five next steps to further project completion.
Those include:
Detailed design of track improvements.
Construction of improvements.
Identifying the type and source of passenger rail vehicles.
A minimal environmental analysis.
Service contracts between the states, the host railroad and the service operator.
