Crowns, sashes and pageants, oh my!
In 2021, Red Wing was represented on both the local and national stages.
Aquatennial Princess
2019 Red Wing Royal Ambassador Hannah Rodgers was crowned a 2022 Aquatennial princess on July 24 at the Aquatennial Ambassador Organization’s coronation.
Poise, professionalism, public speaking, goals, education and active involvement were all aspects the judges recognized in Rodgers and her fellow 2022 ambassadors.
According to the organization's website, “Rodgers is currently a student at the College of St. Scholastica pursuing a degree in biology with plans of attending physician assistant school in the future.
As an ambassador of the Aquatennial Ambassador Organization, Hannah is excited “to explore the state of Minnesota and beyond while creating new relationships along the way.”
Her coronation took place at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Miss Minnesota
Elle Mark of Red Wing won the title of Miss Minnesota on June 25 in Eden Prairie.
During her reign she has supported her social impact, The Campaign to Change Direction, to change the culture of mental health so that all of those in need receive the care and support they deserve.
Mark is an honors graduate from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with her bachelor’s degree in public health and community health education.
She is a current public health professional and aspires to be an epidemiologist.
On Dec. 13-16, Mark competed in the 100th anniversary Miss America pageant and made it to the top 10 round.
Throughout the competition, Mark brought grace, elegance and a strong vocal performance. She demonstrated an understanding of mental health advocacy and eloquently addressed America with her platform.
