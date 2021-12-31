Red Wing’s levy and budget were both raised from 2021 to 2022. The 2022 levy was set at $23,549,496, which is a 3% (or $685,907) increase from 2021. Meanwhile, the 2022 budget will be $19,371,954, a 3.1% increase over the previous year.
City Council members argued that this was as low as they could make the levy and budget. One of the main causes of the increase in the levy is the existence of the Xcel plant within the city’s tax base.
Marshall Hallock is the city’s administrative business director. He explained during a City Council meeting that Red Wing “and a few other communities that host these large electrical generating facilities have high tax capacities compared to similarly sized cities. And, that’s a blessing and a curse at the same time. … We want good jobs, we want the tax base… at the same time… we’re seeing residential values increasing significantly, and they increase significantly over a number of years.”
As the value of a property increases, so does the property tax.
The major players in the budget increase are inflation, salaries and health insurance. Hallock said of keeping the budget to a 3.1% increase, “in my own opinion, I’m sort of proud. I know inflation is clipping along at 5 to 6%.”
Salary increases were due to a 2021 rate study. Council Vice President Dean Hove said when discussing the budget that salary minimums are set by the state.
“It’s not like private business where you can determine you’re going to pay this guy this much and this guy this much,” Hove said.
Salaries were increased after a rate study.
The third large factor impacting the increase to the budget is health insurance. According to the city, health insurance costs for the city rose by 17%.
Mayor Mike Wilson voiced his frustration with the proposed budget and levy during the Dec. 6 meeting (when the council voted on the veto and budget). Wilson asked the council to consider passing a budget with no increase.
Council President Becky Norton replied, “Tell me, how would we get there? What else would we do? We’ve taken a hard look at this, so what would we do to get there?”
The proposed budget and levy both passed 5-1, with council member Kim Beise voting no on both items.
Wilson vetoed the levy and budget.
In a statement released after vetoing the resolutions Wilson wrote,“Red Wing working families and seniors deserve a tax cut – not an irresponsible and unnecessary tax increase.
“In these challenging economic times for working families, by approving a 3% levy increase which equals $686,000 to go towards $727,000 in additional spending the Red Wing City Council has acted wrongly and without regard for the folks who pay the bills.”
The City Council voted to override Wilson’s veto of the 2022 budget and levy. The vote was 5-1 in favor of the override. A two-thirds majority of the council was required for the override.
With the override, the originally approved levy and budget are in place for 2022. The total general and special levies was set at $23,549,496. The budget was set at $19,371,954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.