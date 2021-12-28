The work to recall the Red Wing City Council started nearly a year ago. It was sparked by the firing of former Police Chief Roger Pohlman.
Pohlman received a letter informing him of his termination on Friday, Feb. 19. The next Monday, the City Council held a regular meeting. During the public comment portion, resident and former member of the Advisory Planning Commission George Hintz stated, “I call for the resignation of all council members except Kim Beise, for failure to provide a strong public safety department.”
Within a week, a committee was formed with the goal of recalling six of the seven council members.
While the recall was sparked by the firing of Pohlman, the petitions filed with the city argued that members should be recalled due to violations of the open meeting law.
City Attorney Amy Mace argued that the law had not been broken and even if it had been, council members could not be recalled on that alone. Mace said during an April council meeting that a recall election was not required in her view because the Minnesota Constitution "requires conduct to rise to the level of malfeasance or nonfeasance before an elected official can be recalled.”
As a court had not found any of the council’s actions to rise to the level of malfeasance or nonfeasance, Mace argued that the council was not required to hold any recall elections.
Gregory J. Joseph, the attorney for the committee, countered that "for good reason, the Charter does not grant plenary veto power to the very city officials who are the subject of a recall petition. Further, the holding of a recall election is not a discretionary act under the Charter; it is a mandate.”
Eventually, six petitions were submitted to the council. The committee had collected enough signatures to ask for a recall election for council members Becky Norton, Dean Hove, Evan Brown, Laurel Stinson, Erin Buss and Andy Klitzke. The council voted to not hold any recall elections.
On Aug. 10, the City Council was served. A little over a week later, the push to recall members ended when the court case was dropped. Hintz said in a release on Aug. 18, “The committee has decided to build on the momentum we have created together, and direct all of our energy and resources toward the 2022 City Council elections. We will drop our lawsuits against council members, and focus instead on recruiting good, qualified candidates and winning in 2022."
Members Buss, Hove, Norton and Stinson will be up for re-election in November 2022. Klitzke, Ward 2, submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, Dec. 9, citing health reasons. A special election for the ward will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. That term will expire in January 2025.
