The Goodhue County Fair is back Aug.10-14 in Zumbrota and will include the traditional exhibits, food and fun favorites with a few new entertainment options. Due to COVID-19, last year the fair was just a 4-H judging ceremony, -- in-person and virtual -- but 2021 is fully in-person.

Daily admission is $5, season gate pass is $12 and children under 12 enter free.

Here is a list of fair happenings:

Grandstand events

Lawn Mower Derby and Kid’s Power Wheels Derby

When: Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Contact Dusty Vieths at 651-380-4129 to register

 

Demolition Derby

When: Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Adults - $13 and kids under 12 - $7

 

Tractor and Truck Pull

When: Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults - $10 and kids under 12 - $5

 

Autocross Racing

When: Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Adults - $15 and kids under 12 - $10

 

Demolition Derby

When: Saturday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.

Cost: Adults - $15 and kids under 12 - $10

Free entertainment 

All American Lumberjack Show

Where: southwest side of beer garden

When: Show times TBD

 

Just 4 Laffs Kids Entertainment

Where: by the children's barnyard/4-H building

When: Show times TBD​

 

FFA Children's Barnyard

Where: west of the 4-H building

When: Open Tuesday-Saturday

 

Goodhue County Historical Society

Where: school house next to the children's barnyard

What: Each day will feature unique programming.

When: all day

 

Arts In

Where: 4-H Building

When:  6 p.m. Aug. 11, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and 1 p.m. Aug. 14.

Exhibit buildings

  • 4-H Building open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Commercial buildings open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

  • Open class exhibit buildings open from Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

Beer garden

Open all week with free jukebox and bands

4-H animal shows

Breeding swine show -- Monday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Poultry show -- Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m.

Sheep show -- Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 8 a.m.

Beef show -- Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m.

Market swine show -- Thursday, Aug. 12, at 8 a.m.

Market goat show -- Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m.

Rabbit and cavy show, and weigh-in -- Friday, Aug. 13, at 8 a.m.

Dairy show -- Friday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m.

Dairy goat show -- Friday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

Livestock auction -- Saturday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m.

Small animal supreme showmanship contest -- Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.

Large animal supreme showmanship contest -- Saturday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m.

Crescent City Amusements

According to the Goodhue County Fair website, Crescent City Amusements was founded in 2004 by Greg and Michele Brooks of Slidell, Louisiana, and now operates over 20 rides and attractions from around the world. Crescent City Amusements provides its attractions for carnivals, fairs, festivals, and events from Louisiana to Minnesota.

Open: Wednesday-Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

