The Goodhue County Fair is back Aug.10-14 in Zumbrota and will include the traditional exhibits, food and fun favorites with a few new entertainment options. Due to COVID-19, last year the fair was just a 4-H judging ceremony, -- in-person and virtual -- but 2021 is fully in-person.
Daily admission is $5, season gate pass is $12 and children under 12 enter free.
Here is a list of fair happenings:
Grandstand events
Lawn Mower Derby and Kid’s Power Wheels Derby
When: Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: Contact Dusty Vieths at 651-380-4129 to register
Demolition Derby
When: Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.
Cost: Adults - $13 and kids under 12 - $7
Tractor and Truck Pull
When: Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Adults - $10 and kids under 12 - $5
Autocross Racing
When: Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
Cost: Adults - $15 and kids under 12 - $10
Demolition Derby
When: Saturday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.
Cost: Adults - $15 and kids under 12 - $10
Free entertainment
All American Lumberjack Show
Where: southwest side of beer garden
When: Show times TBD
Just 4 Laffs Kids Entertainment
Where: by the children's barnyard/4-H building
When: Show times TBD
FFA Children's Barnyard
Where: west of the 4-H building
When: Open Tuesday-Saturday
Goodhue County Historical Society
Where: school house next to the children's barnyard
What: Each day will feature unique programming.
When: all day
Arts In
Where: 4-H Building
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 11, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and 1 p.m. Aug. 14.
Exhibit buildings
4-H Building open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Commercial buildings open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday
Open class exhibit buildings open from Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
Beer garden
Open all week with free jukebox and bands
4-H animal shows
Breeding swine show -- Monday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Poultry show -- Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m.
Sheep show -- Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 8 a.m.
Beef show -- Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m.
Market swine show -- Thursday, Aug. 12, at 8 a.m.
Market goat show -- Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m.
Rabbit and cavy show, and weigh-in -- Friday, Aug. 13, at 8 a.m.
Dairy show -- Friday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m.
Dairy goat show -- Friday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.
Livestock auction -- Saturday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m.
Small animal supreme showmanship contest -- Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.
Large animal supreme showmanship contest -- Saturday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m.
Crescent City Amusements
According to the Goodhue County Fair website, Crescent City Amusements was founded in 2004 by Greg and Michele Brooks of Slidell, Louisiana, and now operates over 20 rides and attractions from around the world. Crescent City Amusements provides its attractions for carnivals, fairs, festivals, and events from Louisiana to Minnesota.
Open: Wednesday-Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
