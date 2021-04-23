We have witnessed a historic event in the guilty verdicts for Derrick Chauvin.
Has America turned the corner? I have listened to the comments of lawyers, George Floyd's family and others saying while this is a historic day, it is not the end of the fight for racial justice. I agree and we must use this verdict to keep pressing for the promises given to ALL Americans by the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance (which I have always said “is a work in progress”).
Congress must act!
There have been calls for paying reparations to Blacks for the economic legacy of slavery. Reparations are indeed warranted but I do not and would not agree that checks should just be written for every Black person just the checks we just received for COVID-19 relief.
What I would agree to is that these reparations be in the form of things like funding for education to make every school an equal place of learning for all. Funding for free education including college. Funding for developing depressed neighborhoods. Funding for equal legal support for blacks. In other words, funding to bring the promise of equal opportunity to all blacks.
This of course would open the door for reparations for Native People’s as there should be. Then you could add others groups like the families of interned Japanese Americans during World War II. We must do what is right to assure “liberty and justice for all.”
Bill Habedank
Red Wing
