Fringed and purple loosestrifes are not related.
Fringed loosestrife is yellow and native to the Midwest. Suitable for almost any wet location — including prairies, woodlands and wetlands -- the six varieties are ideal for erosion-prone areas.
Purple loosestrife is native to Europe and Asia. It was introduced to North America in the early 1800s in ship ballast and as a medicinal herb. It is now found in 40 US states.
Classified as a prohibited noxious weed and a prohibited invasive species in Minnesota, it is unlawful (a misdemeanor) to possess, import, purchase, transport or introduce this species except under a permit for disposal, control, research or education.
Purple loosestrife is listed as “restricted” in Wisconsin. Restricted species are subject to a ban on transport, transfer and introduction, but possession is allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.