Mayo Clinic offers these common signs of opioid addiction:
- Regularly taking an opioid in a way not intended by the doctor who prescribed it (taking more than prescribed or taking the drug for the way it makes a person feel)
- Taking opioids "just in case," even when not in pain
- Mood changes, including excessive swings from elation to hostility
- Changes in sleep patterns
- Borrowing medication from other people or "losing" medications so that more prescriptions must be written
- Seeking the same prescription from multiple doctors to have a "backup" supply
- Poor decision-making, including putting himself or herself and others in danger
How to get help
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at www.samhsa.gov or by phone 24 hours a day, every day of the year at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
