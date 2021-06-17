HOPE Coalition serves an average of 1,700 people a year in Goodhue, Wabasha and western Pierce Counties.
24-hour domestic violence hotline: 1-800-369-5214
24-hour sexual assault hotline: 1-800-519-6690
Advocacy and referral services
Basic needs support
Child abuse services
Homelessness services
Executive director: Sara Kern
Email: info@hope-coalition.org, sa@hope-coalition.org
Phone: 651-388-9360
Website: hope-coalition.org
Hope Coalition has met the Charities Review Council standards since 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.