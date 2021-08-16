The Human Rights Commission worked its way through the resolution, then the City Council wrestled with it. Here are two perspectives:
“I was utterly confused and overwhelmed by the resolution when I first encountered it. However after doing some homework and beginning to learn the missing human side of history for all minorities in this country, it became very apparent as to why all of the health statistics are unfavorable for minorities. This is because of the constant, ongoing, every-moment stress to their very existence that they have to live in in this country. … It is very important that people have an opportunity to read about this particular health emergency from a variety of perspectives and sources because it is not something that is easily grasped by the majority culture. I also see it as a fertile avenue for shifting the majority culture perspective on minorities from one of disdain and disregard to compassion and appreciation. There of course are other avenues for this necessary racial enlightenment but this one I think is perhaps more accessible to more people than some of the others.”
-- RedHeart RedHeart, Human Rights Commission chair
“We didn’t turn this around in two week or in a month even … but this is an issue. It’s not like a severed limb, but it is like a severed limb to a lot of individuals and it needs to be addressed and it does take a commitment and immediate action and I stand behind the use of that word. This is a public emergency. And if we don’t address if we’re going to keep sweeping it under a rug and that’s not what I’m up here for.”
-- Becky Norton, Red Wing City Council president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.