"Motherhood Out Loud," Phoenix Theatre, Red Wing Wing, Minn.
Buy Now

Leah Buysse appears in "Motherhood Out Loud." 

 Photo by Rachel Fergus/Republican Eagle

What: “Motherhood Out Loud”

When: Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 12

Time: 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. 

Where: Sheldon Theatre, Red Wing 

Cost: $16 per person 

More information: All members of the cast and crew are fully vaccinated and Sheldon audience members are currently required to wear masks.

This show is for mature audiences as it contains adult language and themes. 

For more information about “Motherhood Out Loud” and to purchase tickets, visit sheldontheatre.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you