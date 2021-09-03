What: “Motherhood Out Loud”
When: Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 12
Time: 7 p.m. on Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Where: Sheldon Theatre, Red Wing
Cost: $16 per person
More information: All members of the cast and crew are fully vaccinated and Sheldon audience members are currently required to wear masks.
This show is for mature audiences as it contains adult language and themes.
For more information about “Motherhood Out Loud” and to purchase tickets, visit sheldontheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.