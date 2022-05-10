What: Spring Fresh Art Tour. Self-guided tour of artist studios and galleries along Lake Pepin and on the back roads of Wisconsin’s Pierce, Pepin, and Buffalo counties.
When: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5.
Learn more:
- Fresh Art Tour: www.freshart.org
- Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/rustic-roads
- Wisconsin Great River Road: www.wigrr.com
