Name: Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Address: 232 N Wallace St, Ellsworth, WI 54011
Phone: 715-273-4311
Email: Use form on the website
Website: www.ellsworthcheese.com
Name: Cady Cheese Factory & Shop
Address:126 WI-128, Wilson, WI 54027
Phone: 715-772-4218
Email: Use form on the website
Website: www.burnettdairy.com
Name: Eau Galle Cheese
Address: N6765 WI-25, Durand, WI 54736
Phone: 715-283-4211
Email: Use form on the website
Website: www.eaugallecheese.com
Name: Nelson Creamery
Address: S237 WI-35, Nelson, WI 54756
Phone: 715-673-4725
Email: nelsoncheesefactory@gmail.com
Website: www.nelsoncheese.com
