The 10-year anniversary celebration will be 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, in the Anderson Center Barn.
UMC currently has about 15 grads who are professional musicians. Four of those students will return for a panel discussion about their careers and how UMC impacted them. The musicians will be joined by Scott McNurlin, a former Goodhue County sheriff. Now in retirement, McNurlin plays drums and guitar with a few bands. During his tenure in the sheriff’s department, McNurlin and Arturi worked together on local music events, including bringing music into the Red Wing Correctional Facility.
The event will also include performances by current students.
