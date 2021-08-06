Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum 2.jpg
A captain’s chair makes this canoe more comfortable for fishing. Such personalized vessels are part of the Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum in Spooner, Wis. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Address: 312 N. Front St, Spooner, Wis., 54801

Phone: 715-635-2479

Email: info@wisconsincanoeheritagemuseum.org

Website: wisconsincanoeheritagemuseum.org/index.html

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Cost: Suggested donation $4

