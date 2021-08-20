Minnesota Renaissance Festival aerial ballet.JPG
An aerial ballet performer catches the audience’s attention with graceful moves high above the ground. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Address: 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, MN 55379

Phone: 952-445-7361

Website: www.renaissancefest.com

Email: info@renaissancefest.com

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open on weekends and Labor Day from Aug. 21-Oct. 3, 2021.

Admission: Advance tickets $14.50-22.95; season passes $59.95-99.95; weekend pass $40. Many programs and booths within the festival grounds have additional costs. Parking is free.

