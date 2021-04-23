Goodhue Area Historical Society Museum

The Goodhue Area Historical Society Museum began with a focus on the agricultural history of southeastern Minnesota, but has expanded to include many other interests. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Name: Goodhue Area Historical Society

Address: 105 E. Fourth Ave., Goodhue, MN 55027

Phone: 651-301-5731 or  651-923-4388 

Email: goodhue.museum@yahoo.com

Website: www.goodhueareahistory.org/

Hours: June, July, August on Thursdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m.. Open other times by appointment. Call 651-301-5731 or  651-923-4388 for an appointment.

Cost: Free. Donations are accepted.

 

