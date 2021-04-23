Name: Goodhue Area Historical Society
Address: 105 E. Fourth Ave., Goodhue, MN 55027
Phone: 651-301-5731 or 651-923-4388
Email: goodhue.museum@yahoo.com
Website: www.goodhueareahistory.org/
Hours: June, July, August on Thursdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m.. Open other times by appointment. Call 651-301-5731 or 651-923-4388 for an appointment.
Cost: Free. Donations are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.