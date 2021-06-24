Anderson Center at Tower View in Red Wing

163 Tower View Drive, Red Wing, near the intersection of Highways 19 and 61.

Who: Deaf artists in residence 

What: Capstone event and discussion 

When: 7-9 p.m. June 26

Where: Anderson Center Historic Barn, Highways 19 and 61, Red Wing

How much: Free 

More info: andersoncenter.org 

 

 

