Menu: Brunch items include breakfast tacos, omelets, salads, burgers, french toast and more. Visit The Bleu Dog Cafe's website for the full menu. Also keep in mind that the menu is changed on an on going basis depending on availability.
Address: 14689 Welch Trail, Welch
Phone: 651-388-7494
COVID precautions are available on The Bleu Dog Cafe's website.
