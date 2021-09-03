Where: Anderson Center
What: Minnesota Children’s Book Festival
When: noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 18
How much: free
More information: www.andersoncenter.org
Plus:
“Forest bathing” walk, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Memorial Park’s lower quarry
Improv workshop with Universal Music Center, Sept. 11, mikearturi1@gmail.com.
“New Trail Monday,” 5:30 p.m., Sept. 13, Hay Creek Trailhead
