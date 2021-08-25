What: “Sustenance” opening
Where: Anderson Center Main Gallery
When 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
How much: free
About the artists …
Katayoun Amjadi, born in Iran and now based in Minneapolis, has a master’s degree in ceramics and sculpture and currently teaches at Normandale Community College. “Her art is an attempt to understand the relationship between past and present, tradition and modernity, and individual versus collective identity,” Rogers said – and to spur discussion.
Danielle Flicek, from Red Wing, is a mother, restaurateur (Staghead Gastropub) and oil painter. Food and fresh ingredients inspire her. See related story.
Michael Jensen initially studied painting but photography captured his interest so he left school to pursue it. He ran M. Jensen Photography in Minneapolis and built a career in advertising photos. After retiring he turned to painting again, and now splits his time between studios in downtown Minneapolis and northern Minnesota.
Seitu Ken Jones of St. Paul, an advocate and an artist, uses visual art, infrastructure and civic engagement to create artworks depicting people in the context of their lives and communities. His large-scale sculptural installations include site-specific works for the Twin Cities Light Rail Transit system. Recently retired from Goddard College, he has local interests in urban farming, natural resources and agriculture systems.
Constance Misener came to Minnesota 10 years ago from the East Coast, where she taught painting and worked throughout New England painting murals and doing antique restoration. Now a member of the Little Colony painters group in Prescott, she teaches painting and sells antiques in Hastings; her work is regularly shown at the Orange Dragon Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.