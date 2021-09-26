Somerset Escape Room 1.jpg
Buy Now

The Somerset Escape Rooms offer players the chance to use clues to solve puzzles and find a way to win the game and escape from the room. Submitted image

Address: 416 Main St. Somerset, WI 54025 -- the same building as Somerset Sales & Rental

Phone: 715-303-2111

Email: bonnie.hall63@yahoo.com

Website: www.somersetescaperoom.com/

Hours: See time slots on the website to make a reservation or call to reserve by phone

Cost: $27 per person per session

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you