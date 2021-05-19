Address: 2026 County Road J, Baldwin, Wis.
Phone: 715-684-3416
Website: skydivetwincities.com
Email: dropzone@skydivetwincities.com
Hours: 8 a.m. to sunset Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Cost: Tandem jump weekdays $209, weekends $229. Solo jump with class $295 (reservation required)
Extra sanitization of all high-touch areas and standard social distancing procedures are being used at this time.
