Niagara Cave is located just south of Harmony, Minn., and is open daily for tours, although an online reservation is required. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Name: Niagara Cave

Address: 29842 County Road 30, Harmony, MN 55939

Phone: 507-886-6606 or 800-837-6606

Email: niagaracave@gmail.com

Website: www.niagaracave.com

Hours: See website for open tour dates and times; register online

Cost: General admission $20, children 3-12 $12

