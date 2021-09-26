CheeseTour 1 Ellsworth Creamery.JPG
Buy Now

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery serves fresh cheese curds starting at 11 a.m. every day in Ellsworth, Wis. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Name: Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Address: 232 N Wallace St, Ellsworth, WI 54011

Phone: 715-273-4311

Email: Use form on the website

Website: www.ellsworthcheese.com

Name: Cady Cheese Factory & Shop

Address:126 WI-128, Wilson, WI 54027

Phone: 715-772-4218

Email: Use form on the website

Website: www.burnettdairy.com

Name: Eau Galle Cheese

Address: N6765 WI-25, Durand, WI 54736

Phone: 715-283-4211

Email: Use form on the website

Website: www.eaugallecheese.com

Name: Nelson Creamery

Address: S237 WI-35, Nelson, WI 54756

Phone: 715-673-4725

Email: nelsoncheesefactory@gmail.com

Website: www.nelsoncheese.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you