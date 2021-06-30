Name: Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum
Address: 1110 Half Moon Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54703
Phone: 715-835-6200
Website: http://www.paulbunyancamp.org/
Email: info@paulbunyancamp.org
Hours: May 1-Sept. 30, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. , Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.
Cost: $7 for adults, $4 for children
