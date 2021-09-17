Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary 1.JPG
The Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary near Spooner, Wis., has day camps and residential programs for students and families. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Name: Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary

Address: N2384 Hunt Hill Road, Sarona, WI 54870

Phone: 715-635-6543

Email: info@hunthill.org

Website: hunthill.org

Hours: Sunrise to Sunset

Cost: Hiking trails are open to the public and free. Classes and camps have varying costs. 

