Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Sparta
Buy Now

The Elroy-Sparta State Trail has many trailheads, but a popular one is the Chamber of Commerce office which is located in the old railroad depot in Sparta.  Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

If you go ...

Name: Deke Slayton Space and Bicycle Museum and Elroy-Sparta State Trail

Address: 200 W. Main St., Sparta, WI 54656

Phone: 608-269-0033

Email: alyssa.young@dekeslaytonmuseum.org

Website: www.dekeslaytonmuseum.org

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Adults $5, Children 5-14 $3, Seniors 65+ $4

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you