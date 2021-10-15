Address: 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415
Phone: 612-777-8776
Email: ours@usbankstadium.com
Website: www.usbankstadium.com
Hours: Tours generally are Thursday through Sunday at 10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3p.m. This may be affected by games and other stadium events.
Cost: Adults $29, seniors, children 3-17, and military $19. Children 2 and under enter free with an adult.
