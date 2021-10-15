US Bank Stadium 1.JPG
Buy Now

U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016 downtown Minneapolis and hosted the 2018 Super Bowl. Steve Gardiner / RiverTown Multimedia

Address: 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415

Phone: 612-777-8776

Email: ours@usbankstadium.com

Website: www.usbankstadium.com

Hours: Tours generally are Thursday through Sunday at 10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3p.m. This may be affected by games and other stadium events.

Cost: Adults $29, seniors, children 3-17, and military $19. Children 2 and under enter free with an adult.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you