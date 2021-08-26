RED WING-- The walking path on the Hwy 63 Eisenhower Bridge of Valor will be closed during the day from Monday, Aug. 30 to Thursday, Sept. 2 as crews work on aesthetic light repairs.
The lighting contractor will be working on the light repairs, which requires the temporary closure of the walking path across the bridge over the Mississippi River. The work is being done under warranty and should be completed prior to Labor Day. The $63.4 million Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic on Nov. 22, 2019. Construction continued in 2020 with additional work on the new bridge, demolition of the old bridge and final construction on the adjacent roads.
A website map highlights the many elements and people involved with construction of the bridge. By clicking on the pinpoints, the public can view brief videos and read information that includes locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Additional information chronicles the construction process through photos, key elements of the bridge and a historical look at the river crossings at Red Wing through recent history.
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
- Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
- Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
- Avoid making lane changes within the work zone
