Hudson native Graham Close performed at the Shell Lake Arts Center’s final Wind Ensemble and Concert Band performance on Friday, July 19. The concert was the culmination of a week long Wind Ensemble and Concert Band camp, where participants received instruction from professional musicians and educators on music history, music theory, master classes, chamber ensembles, large ensembles, and more. For more information or to register for a workshop, call the Center at 715-468-2414, or visit shelllakeartscenter.org.

