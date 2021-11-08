While the first Goods for Girls event is over, the nonprofit has partnered with Tootsie Too’s to continue collecting items for kits. The organization’s Facebook page states, “You can now drop off at Tootsie Too's during store hours! Periods come monthly so let's do our part to make sure those inperiod poverty get the support and products they need.”
Items needed are Ipsy/makeup bags, maxi pads, thin pads, tampons, liners and deodorant. For more information visit facebook.com/goodsforgirlsredwing or email goodsforgirlsrw@gmail.com.
