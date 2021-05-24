Here's how to get started enrolling for Red Wing Community Education & Recreation's wide variety of summer camps and classes.
Enroll online at www.rwps.org
Call 651-385-4565
Stop by Red Wing High School, enter Door 10A
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer.
