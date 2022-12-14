Fire dancing, artist talks and community building all were taking place at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center over the weekend.
The Holiday Market event showcased several local artists and gave them the opportunity to sell their products and art.
Participating artists included Katie Casci, Cashmere and Coconuts, Crafty Twins, Dandelion Herbals, Gerie Thelen, The Laser Lounge, Trudi Schaefer and Two Hens and an Oven.
Each artist brought something different to the event, products ranged from advent calendars and organic body products to fused glass and baked goods.
During the daylong event Red Wing Arts showcased other artists like the singing duo Carriage House and fire dancer Amy Bloss, also known as Fire Mama.
The Party Lady Sheila Smith had a face painting station during the event and other artists hosted demonstrations throughout the day.
Artist Gerie Thelen hosted an artist talk during the event, her fused glass pieces are on display at the Clay and Creative Center.
“Thelen recently received a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council to explore the use of dam molds with firing fused glass. A dam mold is ceramic mold that restricts the size of the glass when firing it,” according to the Red Wing Arts website. “It produces very clean edges when firing a piece. The glass can be manipulated in texture depending on the temperature in which the glass is fired at.”
Along with her pieces on display, she sold magnets that went with the theme of her exhibit titled “Lines.”
The exhibit is featured at the Clay and Creative Center through the end of January.
The Clay and Creative Center regularly features pottery and art made by more than 40 local and regional artists. The salesroom is open to the public Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
