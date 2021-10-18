Since 2001, the annual Amos Owen Award has recognized individuals in the Red Wing area for their work in promoting justice and equality for others based around human rights (not solely humanitarian work). The award is named after Amos Owen, a Mdewakanton elder and spiritual leader from the Prairie Island Indian Community who worked tirelessly to preserve Dakota language and culture.
Throughout his life, Owen spoke of peace and a desire for different cultures to work in harmony. To honor that, the Human Rights Commission annually requests nominations from the community to shine a light on individuals who work every day to uphold the values of Owen and his passionate belief in human rights for all.
Recent winners
2020: Maureen Nelson, the executive director of the United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties.
2019: Julie Malyon and LaVoie House. Malyon is president of the CARE Clinic and House advocates for the local Latino community.
2018: Nicky Buck, advocate for Dakota people.
