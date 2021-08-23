According to the Centers for Disease Control, the COVID Delta variant is more than two times as contagious as previous variants and could cause severe illness in unvaccinated individuals.
With updated information being released every day by worldwide scientists, Republican Eagle readers have been wondering what new symptoms they should be watching out for.
The short answer is: Delta causes flu-like symptoms in adults and children much like previous variants. The long answer is as follows.
Fully vaccinated
Fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for Delta are likely to experience fewer symptoms than those not vaccinated, according to UC Davis Health.
Symptoms:
Cough
Fever
Headache
Loss of sense of smell
Unvaccinated
Individuals who have not been vaccinated are experiencing symptoms much like those associated with previous coronavirus variants.
According to the CDC those include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
Since the coronavirus is continuing to mutate, the CDC recommends that everyone get vaccinated when possible and wear a mask in areas of high transmission.
