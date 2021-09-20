As the weather gets cooler, a gardener's planting options change to match the seasonal climate. Even though some think spring or summer is the best time to plant, fall includes many flower, veggie and tree choices that any homeowner can situate for optimal blooming.
The Republican Eagle has compiled a list of the best things to plant in fall to help those interested in seeding over the next few months.
Bulbs
According to DIYnetwork, fall is the perfect time to plant bulbs -- crocus, tulip, daffodil, lily and more -- that flower in the spring and summer. Once the ground hits 55 degrees Fahrenheit, one can plant the seeds.
Veggies
Many veggies including lettuce, spinach, kale, collared greens, radishes, turnips, broccoli and brussel sprouts flourish in cooler temperatures. According to GardeningKnowHow, these veggies should be planted by late August to the end of September.
Perennials
Anyone looking to have a beautiful spring garden in 2022, should consider planting perennials as soon as they can this fall. Early planting gives the flowers a chance to establish their roots before the soil freezes for winter.
According to Costa Farms, the 12 perennials to plant this season are: garden phlox, coreopsis, sedum, bee balm, scabiosa, gaillardia, salvia, lamium, gaura, dianthus, lavender and creeping jenny.
Trees
According to DIYnetwork, “Trees thrive with fall planting because warm soil coaxes roots to grow, while cool air near leaves reduces the sapling’s moisture needs. Choose trees that offer multi-season interest, including fall color.” They can be planted in September and until the ground freezes.
Annuals
Pansy, viola, sweet alyssum and lobelia are all annuals that thrive when planted during the fall season. Their seeds can be laid anytime between mid-September through October.
Shrubs
According to The Home Depot, six of the best shrubs to plant when the temperature drops are camellia sasanquas, fothergilla, oakleaf hydrangeas, rhododendron, smoke bush and spiraea. Shrubs can be planted during mid-October through November.
