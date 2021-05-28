Did someone say grilling season? That’s right. It is time to dust off those grills, fire up the propane and get to cooking a delicious meal.
But wait.
Before you turn on some tunes and start cooking, you must remember the basic safety tips for grilling on an open flame otherwise your leisure activity could turn dangerous within seconds.
The National Fire Protection Association’s 2014-2018 data shows that fire departments across the country responded to an annual average of 10,600 fires related to grills, barbecues or hibachis.
“As grilling season approaches, it is important to review basic safety tips to ensure grillers are using equipment properly and safely, especially if the grill hasn’t been used over the winter,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA, said in a press release. “Establishing a firesafe location for using your grill is also crucial. It should be a safe distance from your home and other items that can burn.”
National Fire Protection Association’s safety tips:
For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use in the months ahead.
Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
Place the grill well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When you have or are finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.
Never leave your grill unattended when in use.
If you are celebrating Memorial Day with a cookout, don’t forget these easy safety tips for an accident free day.
